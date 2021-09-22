By Briana Alzola
By late October, the City of Anacortes will be hosting public hearings and getting feedback from the community on its bonus height rules in the R4 zone, according to city Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development Don Measamer.
A moratorium remains in place for new apartment construction seeking a bonus, which allows an increase of building height from 40 to 50 feet, essentially a five-story building.
This discussion stems from a public meeting in February 2020, when neighbors voiced their concern about a five-story apartment building at 18th Street and O Avenue. Many said the building was out-of-place in a neighborhood of mostly one- and two-story single-family homes.
Under regulations that remain on hold, an additional 10 feet of building height is allowed if 25% of the apartments are 600 square feet, the idea being that smaller would be more affordable.
Even if the council revises the development regulation, the proposed five-story building can be built as planned because the development application was submitted under rules in place at the time. The question now is whether the rule should be changed for future projects.
Measamer talked to the City Council about what the coming months would hold, with the plan that new regulations could be in place pending council approval by March 2022.
The discussion was meant to come up earlier, but the COVID-19 pandemic has interfered with some plans, Measamer said.
Staff is planning to start work with the Planning Commission in October, he said.
Those agendas can be found at www.anacorteswa.gov/700/Meeting-Documents-and-Video.
During the Planning Commission meetings, which will include time for public comment, staff and the commission will discuss several options presented at the February 2020 meetings, as well as their pros and cons, Measamer said.
Some options include limiting the additional height to those buildings with affordable housing units, restricting rooftop decks, rezoning a portion of the R4 zone and changing to which parts of the zone the rules apply. All options will be discussed and more may be added, Measamer said.
The bonus height regulations come along with worsening housing situations in Anacortes, Measamer said. It was put into place along with other measures to encourage construction of multi-family homes.
Since 2010, only 81 multi-family units were built city-wide, compared to 849 single-family units, 55 townhomes and 41 accessory dwelling units, he said. Historically, policies favor single-family homes.
