The City Council approved the $403,928 contract with the Oak Harbor-based Valdez Construction.
The improvement project, mostly centered on improving stormwater drainage, was spurred on as part of a settlement agreement with Puget Soundkeeper Alliance, an environmental group, which sued the city in 2018, alleging the city’s stormwater management was in violation of federal standards.
On the corners of 5th and Q, a bulb out made of permeable pavement will be added to decrease distance walking across the road, as a pedestrian safety measure.
“This will provide upgraded ADA ramps to the current standard,” Hohmann said. “It will provide better pedestrian safety for all.”
To improve stormwater drainage, existing trees will have to be removed, but will be replaced when bio-retention swales are added as part of a low-impact drainage design. Drainage issues in the alley to the west of city hall will also be fixed.
Two vehicle charging stations will also be added to the parking lot.
“It looks like it’s going to be an excellent improvement for all modes of transportation and the environment as well,” Councilmember Carolyn Moulton said.
Councilmember Ryan Walters, however, didn’t see the point of upgrades to an old building that he says doesn’t have much of a future.
“Long-term, I don’t see how we can maintain City Hall,” Walters said. “Now we’re going to spend more money on it.”
Walters said he was voting to approve the contract because it is part of the Soundkeepers settlement agreement.
In other city news:
• “We are back in business,” Mayor Laurie Gere told City Council at their first meeting in council chambers since early March 2020, when COVID-19 preventative measures moved city council business online. City Hall is now open to the public, though unvaccinated visitors are asked to wear a mask.
• Judith Zersen was appointed to sit on the Museum Advisory board until Dec. 31, 2022, filling the position left open after long-time board member Lewis Jones passed away in December 2020.
