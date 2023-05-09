A small trail runs through the trees between West Second Street and Baltimore Avenue, but the rudimentary nature of the trail made it impassible when the ground was extra muddy from rainfall.

Recent upgrades offer an improved place for travel for people looking to commute in from the west side of Fidalgo Island without traveling along the side of Oakes Avenue, City of Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford said.


