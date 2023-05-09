A crew that included Anacortes Parks Foundation President Warren Tessler (front left); Transpac Marinas President Dan Jankelson (back left); parks staff who installed the trail Brayden Krueger (back row, center) and Steve Phillips (back row, right); Mayor Matt Miller (second from right); and Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford (far right) officially opened the trail with a ribbon cutting May 4.
A crew that included Anacortes Parks Foundation President Warren Tessler (front left); Transpac Marinas President Dan Jankelson (back left); parks staff who installed the trail Brayden Krueger (back row, center) and Steve Phillips (back row, right); Mayor Matt Miller (second from right); and Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford (far right) officially opened the trail with a ribbon cutting May 4.
The new trail will allow for easier commuting on foot or bike from the west side of Fidalgo Island, according to the city.
A small trail runs through the trees between West Second Street and Baltimore Avenue, but the rudimentary nature of the trail made it impassible when the ground was extra muddy from rainfall.
Recent upgrades offer an improved place for travel for people looking to commute in from the west side of Fidalgo Island without traveling along the side of Oakes Avenue, City of Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford said.
The upgrades, including a wide gravel walkway and bridges, mean the trail that cuts through the city right-of-way is much easier to navigate through all weather, Lunsford said.
As part of the mitigation for putting in the wider and more permanent trail, the city planted native plants along the trail area, he said. Workers planted some wetland rushes and cut back the blackberry bushes that were taking over. Parks staff will continue to keep those blackberries under control so they don't overwhelm the trail, Lunsford said.
Transpac Marinas designed and created pieces for a structure to be built over the wettest, soggiest portion of the trail. In one area, the bridge is built out of steel and fiberglass, with space for plants to grow up through it. It is an open grate to help provide plenty of sunlight for the plants growing underneath it, as opposed to a solid bridge, he said.
Farther down the trail is a smaller wood and steel bridge.
The city is looking at longevity options for future trails, such as when it rebuilds portions of the trail at Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve that were washed away earlier this year by extremely high tides.
The Anacortes Parks Foundation helped fund the trail improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.