Trestle fire 2022

More than 60 feet of the trestle portion of the Tommy Thompson Trail was burned in August 2022. Anacortes city officials want it repaired quickly. (Contributed photo / Jonn Lunsford)

 Jonn Lunsford

The Anacortes City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve a resolution that they hope will make faster work of restoring the  fire-damaged trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail. 

The resolution declares the restoration is an emergency. Doing so allows the city to waive state competitive bidding requirements to find the best price for the job. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.