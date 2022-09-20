...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
More than 60 feet of the trestle portion of the Tommy Thompson Trail was burned in August 2022. Anacortes city officials want it repaired quickly. (Contributed photo / Jonn Lunsford)
The Anacortes City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve a resolution that they hope will make faster work of restoring the fire-damaged trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail.
The resolution declares the restoration is an emergency. Doing so allows the city to waive state competitive bidding requirements to find the best price for the job.
“I think this resolution is sensible and justified under the circumstances,” council member Ryan Walters said during the City Council meeting Sept. 20. “You need to get the trestle repaired as quickly as possible.”
Part of the trestle was badly damaged by a fire reported at 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 30, rendering part of the trail that goes over Fidalgo Bay unusable. The city owns the 3.3 mile-long "rails to trails" project, which connects downtown Anacortes across Fidalgo Bay to March’s Point and serves an average of 159,000 annual users.
The blaze left about 77 feet of the trestle over the bay structurally unsafe, city staff said. Despite fencing and barriers put in place to keep people away, a significant number of individuals have tried to access the trestle by unconventional and often dangerous means, according to city staff. This past Saturday alone, more than 100 people were reported to have trespassed beyond the barriers, staff said during the meeting.
The trail’s closure has forced cyclists to reroute to Highway 20’s shoulder in the opposite direction of traffic in order to reach March’s Point.
The resolution attempts to restore the damaged portion of the Tommy Thompson trestle quickly for public safety.
“I could not be more strongly in favor of this resolution,” council member Carolyn Moulton said. “I move that we approve it and move forward with demolition and repair post-haste.”
