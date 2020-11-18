The City of Anacortes will likely fill three vacant police officer positions in 2021, according to a budget presentation at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Discussion of adding either a mental health professional or a social worker will continue in the next few weeks before the City Council votes to adopt the 2021 budget, said City Finance Director Steve Hoglund.
Police Chief John Small recommended that those discussions continue but added that the city must first determine its needs. A mental health professional and a social worker are different professions with different areas of expertise, he said.
However, he does not want that position to replace an existing officer position, especially with already limited staffing.
Four positions in the department — three officers, one records clerk — were vacated by attrition this year and left vacant by a hiring freeze after the pandemic began. Staffing is currently 1.5 officers per 1,000 residents, lower than that called for in the city’s Comprehensive Plan, council member Jeremy Carter said.
Small said the department currently has three administrators, three detectives, one school resource officer, one canine handler and 18 on patrol — three corporals, three sergeants and 12 officers.
“We support what social workers do in our profession, but we don’t want that person to replace an existing police officer,” he said. “Life happens — people get sick or go on family leave, and now COVID could be huge factor in our staffing levels in the future. My biggest concern is the public’s safety and officers’ safety. We can’t go to a call with one or two officers sometimes; it’s not safe for our staff or the public.”
He said adding a social worker or mental health professional is a great thing to work toward in the future, but the program’s structure needs to be discussed.
Many departments across the country are embedding mental health professionals or social workers to assist in de-escalation and to guide people in crisis to services. In the third consecutive public hearing on the 2021 budget, several residents spoke in favor of embedding a mental health professional or social worker in the local department.
Police Capt. Dave Floyd told the American on Tuesday that Mount Vernon police and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office have two different programs: Mount Vernon has a social worker on staff does not respond with officers to dispatches but works after-the-fact to connect individuals with services. The Sheriff’s Office, on the other hand, partners with Compass Mental Health for a professional who often responds to dispatches with an officer.
“We’re open to ideas, but let’s assess what our needs are,” Floyd said, adding that a social worker and a mental health professional — both have been proposed by members of the public — are “two different things, with different expertise and credentials.”
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath, who serves on the council’s Public Safety Committee, noted that the police work with Island Hospital to connect individuals to services and with Community Court, an alternative court where prosecution can be deferred if individuals agree to undergo counseling or treatment.
Floyd said officers undergo an initial 40 hours of crisis intervention training, followed up by two hours of updated training each year.
“We’ve gotten pretty good at talking to individuals (in crisis) and getting them to accept help,” he said.
Residents who spoke Monday said a mental health professional or social worker could help police do their jobs by contributing expertise officers might not have.
Eli Barrett said he’s gotten to know police officers across the country.
“Most are doing the jobs the best they can with the resources that they have, but everybody here knows that a huge amount of what we ask cops to do is beyond their training, authority and resources,” he said. “Once somebody’s talked to the cops three or four times in a month, there’s a problem that police and courts cannot solve by themselves and each of those interactions has the potential to go tragically wrong.”
The Rev. Drew Frisbie, an Anacortes resident and pastor of churches in Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley, said adding a social worker to the department would be like “adding a tool to the (department’s) tool belt.”
“As a pastor, my concern is for those on the margins of society — those who are struggling from mental illness, oppression of any kind, those who struggle with addiction or those who are unhoused,” he said. “The police will be called to respond to situations involving people on the margins, but unfortunately often haven’t had the training or years of expertise that a social worker would add.”
The City Council will continue discussing the 2021 budget on Nov. 23 and is scheduled to adopt it on Dec. 7.
