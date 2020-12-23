The City of Anacortes will use Community Development Block Grants and other funds in January to provide another round of small business assistance.
The funds will be distributed to qualifying businesses to help them through the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, the city established a Small Business Stabilization Grant with $100,000 in block grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and $60,000 in CARES Act funds. Fifty one applications were submitted for grants; a total of $136,000 was distributed to 14 businesses, saving 78 full- and part-time jobs, Planning Director Don Measamer said. Another $8,000 was used to provide food bank assistance.
The city created a second round of Small Business Stabilization Grants, using $99,000 from the Skagit Community Foundation and a $2,500 grant from the Rotary Club. That money went to 18 businesses.
The city recently received $110,324 in CDBG funding and proposes using it for another round of Small Business Stabilization Grants. It will also use $23,900 left over from the first two rounds to help fund a cold weather shelter.
The City Council consented Monday by head nod.
Measamer said applications could be available by Jan. 5, after publication of a legal notice and a required five-day public comment period.
Council member Carolyn Moulton commended Joann Stewart, the city’s CDBG administrator, for developing the Small Business Stabilization Grant program.
“She was one of the first people in the nation to develop a CARES (funded) Small Business Stabilization Grant application, and it has been duplicated in communities as far away as Florida.”
