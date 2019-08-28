The Anacortes City Council voted 5-0 Monday to pursue a share of state sales tax revenue for affordable housing.
The resolution is one of two new moves toward creating affordable housing being pursued by the city.
The council also heard a presentation Monday from Planning Director Don Measamer regarding creating a property tax exemption for up to 12 years to encourage development of affordable housing in the downtown central business district and areas zoned commercial and residential high density. An ordinance is expected to come before the council at a later date.
When the council approves the sales tax ordinance, the city will begin receiving the additional revenue from the state, according to city documents — at least $42,136 a year, or more than $833,000 over 20 years. The council could also put a so-called “qualifying local sales tax” on the 2020 ballot which, if approved by voters, would double that amount.
The city could issue bonds, repaid over time by sales tax revenue, making the money more immediately available.
The sales tax program was created by state legislation approved and signed into law earlier this year. The legislation makes a portion of the state’s share of sales tax revenue available for cities and counties for affordable housing and authorizes those jurisdictions to bolster the revenue with a local ballot measure.
Specifically, cities and counties can use the revenue to acquire, rehabilitate or build affordable housing; the revenue can also be used to provide rental assistance.
Measamer read a letter of support for the resolution from Anacortes Housing Authority Commissioner Susan Rooks. She called the resolution “a step toward providing more affordable housing in our community.” She wrote that the Housing Authority’s 183 housing units are home to 350 people and that there’s a waiting list.
While housing affordability may never be within reach for everyone, “We can make a dent in the number of those who need affordable housing,” she wrote.
Rooks wrote that the affordable housing sales tax will help the Housing Authority “attract needed investment dollars” for rehabilitation of the Olson Building and property on 19th Street.
Brian Clark, Anacortes Housing Authority executive director, spoke in support of the legislation during a Aug. 19 council meeting. The Housing Authority owns the Bayview Apartments, Harbor House Apartments, The Wilson Hotel and several townhouses in the city.
Clark said the Olson Building could be project-ready “fairly quickly.”
“It’s a great opportunity to raise dollars for much-needed affordable housing in our community,” he said of the sales tax.
The Housing Authority recently purchased a 9,000-square-foot lot on 19th Street, where it proposes building 10 townhomes for low-income and working families. It also plans to bring in a development partner this winter for the Olson Building, which was built in the 1890s.
Plans are to restore it and make it available for low-income apartments, much like the Wilson Hotel.
