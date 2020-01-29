Fiber installation is inching closer to fruition after the Anacortes City Council voted to approve using city staff to do the work in the pilot areas at the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Administrative Services Director Emily Schuh recommended that instead of seeking bids for contractors to complete installation work, that city staff complete installations and suggested the council authorize the hiring of three additional staff members to accomplish it.
Only one new position has been approved until a positive cash flow can be established.
As it stands, the fiber department has four full-time employees. To complete installations, the department is relying on public works employees to complete the work.
However, that is only a temporary solution because the water distribution department starts getting very busy in March.
Existing staff is able to to accomplish one to one-and-a-half installations per day, although part of the delay is due to waiting for parts to arrive, Schuh said.
“Generally I think using city employees is going to work out better than contractors,” Councilmember Ryan Walters said, but mentioned concern at hiring on more employees without having enough certain work for them to do.
Walters suggested that the city, as an entity, work together using the staff and resources on hand to begin progress, and suggested that the city only authorize hiring one additional staff member at this time.
Depending on the crew’s efficiency under this system, the option of hiring more fiber installation staff may be readdressed down the line.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.