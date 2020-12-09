By the end of 2024, every business and residence in Anacortes will be able to connect to Access, the City of Anacortes’ high-speed broadband internet utility.
Construction of the fiber backbone in three target areas — the Commercial Business District, Old Town and M Avenue — made the service available to 13% of potential business and residential customers, said Jim Lemberg, Access fiber manager. When the backbone is installed east of D Avenue to 41st Street, that number of potential customers will jump to 30%.
Here’s the target leading to complete installation of Access’ fiber backbone, which each home and business connects to, by the end of 2024, according to Lemberg:
Access expected to have 395 customers by the end of day Monday; the target is 500 by year’s end, Lemberg said.
“I’m quite confident we’re going to hit that target,” he said.
By the end of 2021, installation of the backbone will be completed east of A Avenue to 41st Street. At this point, operating revenues are expected to fall short of operating expenses by just over $100,000, Lemberg said. And the city will begin using a $2.6 million line of credit to complete construction of the network — an amount not included in operating expenses, Lemberg said.
In 2022, installation of the backbone will be completed from A Avenue to Anacopper Mine Road. At this point, operating revenues will exceed operating expenses, Lemberg said.
Council member Bruce McDougall, a member of the City Council’s Fiber Committee, said the Fiber Department looked at the advantages of paying off loans as early as possible versus paying them off over 30 years.
“We all feel pretty good about paying off any debts as quickly as possible,” he said.
In 2023, installation of the fiber backbone will continue westward. In 2024, it will be completed along a corridor that follows Highway 20 eastward.
Lemberg said he and others are “fairly satisfied” with how installation has gone so far, but there were unanticipated delays. It took longer than thought to get permissions to attach to utility poles. Access’ fiber is being installed using trenching, boring and utility poles. To reach remote areas, such as the city’s water treatment plant in Mount Vernon, the city sent fiber optic cable through water lines.
In some cases, workers hit rock that required more than one boring head to drill through.
“We didn’t anticipate there was going to be as much rock in the ground as was encountered,” Lemberg said.
