...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 6 PM PDT this evening.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close
windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,
and use HEPA air filter if possible.
For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit
www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,
coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart
and lung conditions.
top story
Clean Air Agency calls for burn ban as area air turns smoky
Now that wildfire smoke from around the state has started affecting the air around Anacortes, the Northwest Clean Air Agency is requesting a Stage 1 burn ban for Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
That means outdoor burning is not allowed and neither is heating homes with fireplaces or uncertified wood stoves, according to the agencies.
As of Friday, the ban was expected to be moved up to Stage 2, which would mean no agricultural burning or recreational burning (including campfires and fire pits), according to a news release from the agency.
This ban refers only to air quality and does not include information on fire safety burn bans, which may already be in place, according to the release.
“The Northwest Clean Air Agency is calling an air quality burn ban in addition to the existing fire safety burn bans to further reduce smoke in our area and protect public health," agency Executive Director Mark Buford said in the release. “Once the air has cleared, we will remove the air quality burn ban. But the fire safety burn bans will remain in place until fire officials determine that fire danger has passed.”
Smoky air is particularly dangerous for children, those with heart and lung issues and adults 65 years old or older, according to the release.
