The costs continue to mount in the City of Anacortes’s environmental contamination cleanups.
Two things became clear in January: One, cleanup of the former water treatment plant will be more complicated and expensive than previously thought. And two, the state Department of Ecology says the city has to do new cleanup of the former A Avenue landfill because of petroleum waste found at the site, which is located 300 feet from a beaver pond and other wetlands. It’s the same site where the city was considering putting in a bicycle skills training park.
How much those efforts will cost remains unknown. But the city just approved contracts worth a combined $450,000 with an environmental engineering and restoration firm just to develop the two cleanup plans.
Water treatment plant
In earlier interviews, city Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer estimated the cost of actually cleaning up the former water treatment plant — removing contaminated soils and materials and trucking them away — would be about $229,000. That no longer appears to be the case.
Buckenmeyer and City Attorney Darcy Swetnam told the City Council on Jan. 25 that the final costs are still unknown, but the problem is separating the hazardous material before demolition.
The city must remove soils contaminated with PCBs, arsenic and lead that flaked off of the exterior of the old buildings; those contaminants were once commonly used in caulking, paints and other construction materials. But the city also must remove contaminated coatings from the buildings so the demolished materials can be disposed of at a regular landfill, which is much cheaper than at a hazardous materials landfill.
“If we were to box up the entirety of the old plant and send it to a hazardous materials landfill, we’re told that it would be ungodly expensive,” Swetnam told the council. “So it’s really worth being thoughtful about how we demolish those buildings by figuring out how much of the contaminated materials need to be scored off of the outside of the buildings. And just those materials that are hazardous need to be sent to the hazardous materials landfill, with the rest being contained and disposed of another way.”
Swetnam said the site will have to be tented to keep contaminated dust out of the open clear well at the newer water treatment plant, which was built adjacent to the old site.
The city has been cooperating with the state Department of Ecology to develop a cleanup plan in accordance with the state Model Toxics Control Act. The new water treatment plant was completed in March 2013, and the old treatment plant was then decommissioned and slated for demolition.
Public Works discovered the contamination in January 2015, notified Ecology and retained Seattle-based law firm Foster Garvey to hire contractors on the city’s behalf to determine the extent of contamination and how best to remove it. The city did not disclose the contamination until April 24, 2017; by that time, the city had spent more than $1.4 million on legal and consultant fees.
In a Dec. 2, 2020, Anacortes American story, council members said they had been given periodic updates on the pre-cleanup work but not a total on what had been spent at that point. They were surprised that the costs by then had neared $2 million.
Council members were more cautious on Jan. 25.
Anchor QEA, an engineering and environmental restoration firm that was first hired by Foster Garvey to do pre-cleanup work, was contracted by the mayor — with council approval — for $370,900 to develop the final cleanup plan.
City Councilman Ryan Walters asked that the contract be amended to say “not to exceed” $370,900 and that the City Council be advised if a contract adjustment needed to be made “so we know precisely what we’re getting into and can be assured that we’ll get the chance to edit (the contract) again if the consultant goes beyond that amount.”
A Avenue landfill
The A Avenue landfill site is located west of the A Avenue trailhead for the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. According to documents on the city’s website, it was an active landfill from the 1960s through the ’90s — first as a solid waste landfill, then for the drying of sewage sludge, and finally for the treatment of petroleum-contaminated soils.
In the 2000s, the landfill was closed, capped with soil and graded.
The state Department of Ecology determined in May 2009 that no further action was required at the site, which is now covered with grass and visited by wildlife.
The Parks and Recreation Department, Forest Advisory Board and Planning Commission were considering a proposal in 2019 to allow a bike skills course to be installed on the former landfill. But Ecology’s “no further action” determination changed after investigating a public complaint about potential contamination.
Ecology found petroleum waste at the site and on Jan. 22, 2020, rescinded its “no further action” determination. Then last month, on Jan. 11, Ecology notified the City of Anacortes that the city is responsible for the cleanup and costs.
In addition to its work on the former water treatment plant cleanup, Anchor QEA will be paid $87,500 to prepare a plan for cleanup of the A Avenue landfill site. Buckenmeyer said the cleanup will be paid for out of the city’s solid waste budget, though the costs are unknown at this point.
“Until we know what the final cleanup costs will be, it’s hard to predict what impact it will have on the solid waste budget,” he said.
These two cleanup projects are only two of several that remain to be done.
