Port of Anacortes

Ship builder Dakota Creek Industries leases property from the Post of Anacortes. Due to contamination over the years before Dakota Creek leased the property, cleanup must be made. That work should begin in June 2023.

Contracts to build two U.S. Navy research vessels and a longline cod vessel have recently boosted business for the manufacturer. Frank Varga / Skagit Valley Herald

 Skagit Publishing file photo

Another environmental cleanup project is coming for Port of Anacortes property.

Port commissioners last week approved a contract with Holt Services, Inc., for the cleanup at the site where Dakota Creek Industries now operates. Work is expected to start in early June and take between four and six weeks.


