Another environmental cleanup project is coming for Port of Anacortes property.
Port commissioners last week approved a contract with Holt Services, Inc., for the cleanup at the site where Dakota Creek Industries now operates. Work is expected to start in early June and take between four and six weeks.
The project will remove about 3,000 tons of contaminated soil from the site, backfill it with clean soil and then pave, port Director of Planning, Properties & Environmental Brenda Treadwell said at the board meeting. The soil is coming from a section of the property near the intersection of Third Street and R Avenue.
Dakota Creek leases the land from the Port of Anacortes. This is called a Dakota Creek Industries cleanup, but contaminated soil was on site before the company moved in, she said.
"Since around 1879, the site has been used for maritime-related industrial activities like shipping, shipbuilding, repairs, and vessel and fuel storage," according to the state Department of Ecology's website. "These activities have resulted in soil, groundwater, and sediment contamination. Other potential sources of contamination at the site include previous outfall discharges from the former Scott paper mill and City of Anacortes municipal sewer prior to disconnection."
A partial cleanup was done in 2008.
"During this redevelopment an interim action cleanup was completed to remove around 26,000 cubic yards of contaminated marine sediment and upland soil from the marine area and land," the Ecology website reads. "Contaminants that remain at the site are located in upland soils and groundwater. Contaminants include arsenic, nickel, and carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons."
The port's board approved just over $1 million for this cleanup project. Of that, about $685,000 goes toward construction costs. That's the low bid below an engineer's estimate of $865,000, Treadwell said. Many of the bids were "very competitive," coming in below that estimate, she said.
"To perform this work, crews will break up and remove pavement that is currently in place, then excavate and remove contaminated soil from the accessible areas of the site that are most likely to impact the groundwater if left uncontrolled," the Ecology website reads.
"Any contaminated soil that remains will be capped with pavement to prevent people and wildlife from coming in contact with it. Long-term monitoring of the groundwater will then be put in place to ensure that contamination does not migrate offsite and create a risk of exposure."
The total amount of the project also includes just over $103,000 as contingency funds. Whenever a project digs into the ground, there is the chance it will find unexpected problems, she said. Construction oversight funding of about $240,000 will cover the costs of sampling that's necessary during the project, as well as a full-time construction manager to be on site, Treadwell said.
The port and Dakota Creek years ago reached a settlement to clean up this area, she said. That money has been held in an environmental account to help pay for this project. The other half will come from the Ecology's Remedial Action Grant.
None of this money will come from the port's general operating budget, Treadwell said.
This is the first project of what the port is calling its "Lucky Seven," involving seven capital improvements to come in the next year or so.
The next of those projects involves an RV park, parking lot and restroom upgrade on the north side of Cap Sante Marina. The bidding process is ongoing now, Treadwell said.
