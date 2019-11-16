Crews were working Saturday morning to recover crude oil that spilled late Friday night at Shell Puget Sound Oil Refinery.
Suzanne Lagoni, spokeswoman for the refinery, said noon Saturday that about 20 gallons spilled.
"This is a very small spill," she said. "It ended up being 20 gallons and only 5 got into the water. Crews are cleaning it up right now."
Refinery workers identified crude oil spilling from a barge at the refinery's dock on Fidalgo Bay at 11:30 p.m. Friday and immediately stopped the transfer, the refinery reported Saturday.
The source of the leak was contained, according to the refinery. During the oil transfer, there was a floating containment boom around the barge, and a secondary boom was added for more protection after the spill.
The state Department of Ecology reported in a Tweet noon that no wildlife or shorelines were impacted.
The spill occurred during a transfer of 5 million gallons of Alaskan North Slope crude oil, according to Tweet from Ecology.
The refinery will investigate the cause of the spill, according to an update.
This story will be updated.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.