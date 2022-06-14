Getting from the trail along the water at Rotary Park near the Anacortes Yacht Club to the top of the Cap Sante Viewpoint on foot is now a lot easier.
Over the past few months, volunteers with the Anacortes Rotary Club and workers with the City of Anacortes have been cleaning up the trails, putting in gravel, adding signs and in general fixing up the trail system.
More signs and information kiosks are coming for the project, which is the first part of a project helping the Rotary Club celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Cap Sante Park has a fixture in the city for a long time, Mayor Matt Miller said. The 37 acres that is primarily a place to view the city and its surroundings was named by Anna Curtis Bowman, wife of Anacortes founder Amos Bowman, because it reminded her of Cap-Sante in Quebec, where she grew up.
The City of Anacortes bought the park from the Bowman family in 1903 for $100, Miller said. It is the second oldest city park, with Causland Park having been acquired earlier that year.
Rotary Park was installed in 1987 with ADA access, picnic areas, some trails and, later, a disc golf course. The park was built with money from the city, the Port of Anacortes and the Anacortes Rotary Club, Miller said.
This rededication means a big upgrade to the park, Miller said.
The Rotary Club has raised about $225,000 so far. Of that, about $20,000 has gone into signage, excavation, and equipment and supplies on the trail, club member and leader of the project Tom Decker said. Another $10,000 will go to directional and interpretive signs, and kiosks over the next few months.
It has been months of work.
“It feels great,” Decker said. “This is a wonderful day.”
It’s been an honor to work on the project with so many people moving it forward, he said.
The trail system is only a part of the project, though, club member Jack Darnton said. Up next, the club is looking at an enhanced viewpoint area on the east side of the top of Cap Sante.
It will provide more space for people at the top, Decker said. It also won’t be visible from the city side, he said.
There will be a public input process, giving plenty of opportunities for people to voice concerns, ask questions and lend a helping hand, he said.
This project is a legacy project for the club, President Dan Worra said.
It will be around for people to enjoy for a long, long time, he said.
This type of project is only possible through collaboration, he said. Dozens and dozens of people and organizations came together to make it happen.
Miller agreed and listed just some of the names that helped, including club members, city staff, members of the Fidalgo Island Rotary and more. He talked about the work starting more than two years ago and the volunteers who helped remove the “ivy jungle” in the area to leave room for the trails.
A volunteer community and collaborative approach is the reason Anacortes has a vibrant parks system, Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said.
This park is different than most in the area, because it’s a short distance and easily accessible from downtown, even by those visitors coming to the area on boat, Miller said.
In addition to the trail rededication, a Trail-a-Palooza offered several recreation and community groups (the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance, the Anacortes School District, Friends of Skagit Beaches, Shearwater University, the Anacortes Senior Activity Center and more) the chance to talk to community members about their organizations.
Hikers could also take a guided walk to the top of Cap Sante.
