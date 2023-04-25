A new state group aims to solve cold cases of missing and slain Indigenous people, especially women.

State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, worked with Attorney General Bob Ferguson on House Bill 1117 to create a Cold Case Unit. It wll operate in the Attorney General's Office for the Washington State Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & People Task Force.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.