Gov. Jay Inslee signed the law establishing the unit last week. All the members of this task force, which includes Lekanoff and her companion bill sponsor Sen. Manka Dhingra, D- Redmond, recommended creating the cold case unit.
“Thanks to the work of the task force, my office will be the first Attorney General’s Office in the country with a cold case unit dedicated to seeking justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people,” Ferguson said in a statement on his office's website. “We look forward to assisting law enforcement agencies with these cases and bringing justice and answers to Indigenous families.”
Homicide is the sixth-leading cause of death for Indigenous women and girls and third-leading cause for Indigenous men, according to the National Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
“The rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women is a public safety crisis,” Lekanoff said in the statement. “We can and we must do better to advocate for the safety of Indigenous people in Washington. This bill is about valuing the lives of Indigenous women. It’s about making sure their lives matter. It’s about making sure my life matters.”
Dhingra, who is the chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee, commended the work of the task force on this issue.
“Thanks to the tireless work of the task force — and especially to the families of the missing Indigenous women and people — this epidemic is finally being recognized and prioritized by policymakers,” she said in the statement. “This new unit will go a long way to provide resources for the continual investigation of cold cases with the hope that we can bring justice for those we have lost.”
The rate of unresolved cases for Indigenous victims is much higher than that of the general population, according to the statement. The new cold case unit will aid local and tribal law enforcement with their work to solve cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
