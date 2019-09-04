The City of Anacortes is moving forward with plans to expand Grand View Cemetery west onto 4.8 acres owned by the city.
The city applied in August for a conditional-use permit and SEPA environmental review. Other permits may be required, but this could be the only possibility for public comment on potential environmental impacts to the property, which is off of Hillcrest Drive and runs directly behind Saint Mary Parish.
The public may offer written comments on the expansion plan until 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Anacortes Parks & Recreation manages the cemetery, which now has 142 single lots available, including 47 that are side-by-side, and 144 urn garden lots, said Nicole Johnson, parks manager for Anacortes Parks & Recreation, stated previously.
“Eventually we will run out of space, which is why we are expanding,” she said.
The city’s two year-budget, approved in December, includes $100,000 in 2019 and $250,000 in 2020 for the cemetery expansion.
Grand View Cemetery was established in 1897.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.