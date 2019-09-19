Quiet Cove, once used for bulk fuel distribution and storage and now used for general storage, will be undergoing environmental cleanup.
Public comments on the plan are being accepted until Oct. 11.
The property, located between Second and Third Streets and O Avenue and bordering N Avenue Park along the water, was purchased by the Port of Anacortes in 2015. Soon after purchase, it underwent an environmental investigation which found contaminants above what’s acceptable under state law, according to a Department of Ecology fact sheet.
The investigation found that samples of soil and groundwater at the site showed petroleum, lead and other chemical contaminants.
The draft Interim Action Work Plan outlines the steps the port will take to remediate the site, including the removal and disposal of petroleum contaminated soil. If approved, the work is scheduled to span three to four months and begin in summer 2020, according to the action plan.
Fact sheets, action plans and the online comment submission page are available on the Department of Ecology website.
