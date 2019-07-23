Washington State Ferries is asking ferry customers and interested members of the public to weigh in on a proposed fare increase.

If the proposal passes, vehicle fares would go up 2.5% on Oct. 1 and then another 2.5% again on May 1, 2020.

The increased fares would bring in about $407 million by June 30, 2021, as required in the recently passed two-year state transportation budget.

Each passenger fare would go up by 2%.

Comments are due by Monday, July 29.

Comment via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov (include “Ferry Fares” in the subject line) or in writing to Washington State Transportation Commission, P.O. Box 47308, Olympia, WA 98504-7308.

Information: www.wstc.wa.gov

