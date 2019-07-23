Washington State Ferries is asking ferry customers and interested members of the public to weigh in on a proposed fare increase.
If the proposal passes, vehicle fares would go up 2.5% on Oct. 1 and then another 2.5% again on May 1, 2020.
The increased fares would bring in about $407 million by June 30, 2021, as required in the recently passed two-year state transportation budget.
Each passenger fare would go up by 2%.
Comments are due by Monday, July 29.
Comment via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov (include “Ferry Fares” in the subject line) or in writing to Washington State Transportation Commission, P.O. Box 47308, Olympia, WA 98504-7308.
Information: www.wstc.wa.gov
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.