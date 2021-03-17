After years of discussion, one of the largest stretches of private, undeveloped waterfront land in Anacortes could soon see the start of a project that includes townhouses, a hotel, an events center and retail space.
MJB Properties of Seattle has applied for a clearing and grading permit to start building roads and utilities on its 28-acre property on Fidalgo Bay, according to a permit application submitted to the city of Anacortes Planning, Community & Economic Development Department.
The property, which is east of Q Avenue and stretches from 22nd to 17th streets, is largely vacant.
The company has previously proposed various ideas for development and zoning changes for the property, including the controversial possibility of bringing a big-box store to the site, such as Walmart or Fred Meyer. That proposal, made in 2013, would have required a rezone allowing a building over 100,000 square feet. The required zoning change ultimately did not go forward.
“Over the past eight years, we’ve been working with the community, council and planning commission to redo the comp plan in a way that allows for a smart development on that property, one that fits Anacortes and our own needs,” MJB representative Jimmy Blais said last week. “We believe we achieved that through the last comp plan, and this permit (application) reflects that.”
The proposal includes townhouses, condos, apartments, senior living, a hotel and events center, retail, and a publicly accessible waterfront esplanade.
“It’s a very significant step for us,” Blais said. “We’ve owned the property for 30 years now.”
The property is part of the former Scott Paper Mill site that underwent environmental cleanup in 2009-10. The Port of Anacortes owns part of the property to the north and opened Seafarers’ Memorial Park there in 2011. The MJB property is next to it on the southern portion of that property.
The public comment period on the latest permit is open through 5 p.m. March 24.
“This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal,” the notice of application states.
MJB applied for the clearing and grading permit on Feb. 22 and submitted a revised application on March 5, according to the permit application.
The company proposes to work on the 28-acre project in two phases: the uplands area and the property near the shoreline.
The first phase includes rough site grading, construction of new roads, including curbs and sidewalks, sanitary sewer mains, storm mains, and water mains, according to a notice of application published by the city Wednesday. Stormwater infrastructure would include water quality treatment to manage runoff from new roads.
The project proposes to extend 17th Street east beyond the intersection with Q/R Avenue, extend T Avenue north beyond 22nd street, and extend R Avenue south (off Seafarers Way) to connect with 22nd Street and T Avenue.
The second phase would occur in the shoreline jurisdiction and requires a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, required under the state’s Shoreline Management Act.
The city anticipates issuing a mitigated determination of nonsignificance under the State Environmental Policy Act for the clearing and grading permit, the notice of application states.
The company plans to make a formal announcement with more details on its plans in the coming weeks, Blais said.
A proposal to rezone the property was included in the city’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan Update.
Then in 2019, the Anacortes City Council approved a rezone of the property as part of its Development Regulations & Designs Standards Update, following the recommendations in its comprehensive plan update. The change paved the way for future development of the site.
The 28-acre site was rezoned marine mixed-use, which the city code describes as a “special mix of commercial, cultural, recreational and residential uses in a high amenity area along the waterfront or with special waterfront relationship.”
MJB Properties also owns 50 acres of waterfront land to the south, which is zoned commercial marine. Blais said MJB is reserving that land for industrial uses and has no immediate plans for development.
Want to Comment?
The comment deadline is 5 p.m. March 24. Submit written comments to Emily Morgan, Associate Planner, City of Anacortes, P.O. Box 547, Anacortes, 98221. Phone: 360-298-4350; Email: emilym@cityofanacortes.org.
