Training for Navy SEALs in state parks was approved by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission in a 4-3 vote Thursday, Jan. 28.
The approval amended the Navy’s proposal, reducing available parks for training from 28 to 16.
More than two hours of testimony was provided on Jan. 26, much of it from residents opposing the plan.
Jan Mikus, a concerned citizen from Anacortes, said the proposal didn’t fit the state parks’ core values of preservation, public enjoyment, excellence, transparency and kindness.
“Military training is inappropriate in our parks and it’s at odds with the stated mission of the parks,” Mikus said.
Carolyn Lancet, another concerned citizen against the proposal, said the current chair of the commission has made that point before.
“Back in November, Commissioner Steve Milner admitted that this request is not in alignment with the parks’ overall mission and vision,” she said. “And I agree, it’s not.”
According to J. Overton, the deputy public affairs officer at Navy Region Northwest, the Navy has been using state parks for similar training for “decades” through single-use agreements between individual parks and the Navy.
“And then a few years ago (in 2015), we decided to make the agreement with the parks department themselves,” Overton said. “Everything else is pretty much the same. It’s just that now, if one park is not available, we might have the opportunity to train at another one.”
Overton confirmed only dummy firearms are used in the drills and added civilians won’t notice a change.
“(Civilians) can expect to expect nothing,” Overton said. “There’s not going to be any change to the public.”
Those assurances, similar to ones provided by the Navy during an earlier public meeting in November, did little to quell fears of unwanted impacts. However, a State Environmental Policy Act analysis conducted by the state parks found that with appropriate steps, adverse impacts can be avoided.
The SEPA review process focused on limiting damages to the natural park environments, cultural resources and public safety. The review was spearheaded by Steve Brand, Partnership, Planning, and Real Estate Programs manager, and Jessica Logan, Environmental Program manager - both for the parks department.
They recommended that the commission move forward with the approval process if mitigation recommendations are met.
More information on the amended proposal can be found on the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission website.
The Washington State Journal is a nonprofit news website managed by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation. Learn more at wastatejournal.org.
