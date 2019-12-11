Anacortes voters will decide in a Feb. 11 special election whether to establish a sales tax of 1/10th of 1% to fund affordable housing construction, but the city needs to quickly form committees to write the ballot arguments for the voters pamphlet.
The city is inviting residents to serve on one of two committees that will take on that task. City Finance Director Steven Hoglund said he must submit names of committee members to the county elections office by Friday. Send an email of interest to Hoglund at cityclerk@cityofanacortes.org.
If approved, the local sales tax would supplement affordable-housing funding that will be provided by the state from its share of local sales tax revenue. Together, the funds would comprise enough revenue to fund construction of the Anacortes Family Center’s 20-unit affordable apartments and child care, restore the Anacortes Housing Authority’s Olson Building for 15 to 20 affordable apartments and first-floor commercial spaces, and build five housing-authority townhouses on 19th Street.
Combined, the state’s sales tax share and the voter-approved tax would generate about $653,934 a year for affordable housing. That’s estimated on retail sales in Anacortes of about $570.6 million, from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, Hoglund said. Over 20 years, that adds up to $13 million for affordable housing.
“Affordable housing” is defined as housing that is affordable to households with an income 50% or less of the area median income for rentals, and 80% or less of the area median income for owner-occupied housing, according to the Anacortes Municipal Code. “Affordable” means that housing costs do not exceed 30% of household income.
According to a city report, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates 33% of Anacortes households (48% of renters and 25% of owners) spend more than 30% of their income on housing and may have difficulty affording other necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care.
The city predicts it will need 971 new affordable-housing units to meet current and projected needs through 2036.
The city has established other methods of creating housing that is “more affordable,” though they may not meet the definition of “affordable housing.” Among them: allowing the long-term rental of accessory dwelling units (aka mother-in-law apartments), construction of cottages, and a height bonus for apartment buildings in which 25% of the apartments are 600 square feet, the idea being that smaller will rent for less money than larger apartments.
