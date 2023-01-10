Community Action of Skagit County, a nonprofit dedicated to alleviating poverty by connecting residents to resources, will expand its reach to Anacortes with a new satellite office and full-time care specialist.
The City Council approved the agreement with Community Action on Monday and set aside $60,000 for 2023 to support the partnership.
Bill Henkel, executive director of Community Action, said “it’s been our goal to have an on-site, ongoing presence to broaden and deepen our services to Anacortes for some time.”
The care specialist will help residents find resources relating to housing, food, in-care support for seniors, as well as transportation, energy and other utilities.
“We’re grateful to serve, grateful for the funding and grateful for the partnership,” Henkel said.
The new temporary office location, in the Olson Building at 3rd and Commercial, will be covered by the Anacortes Housing Authority, which owns the property. A WIC specialist for Anacortes and other county staff members will likely rotate to use the space for ease of access and outreach, said Sandi York, division director.
“We often heard that we’re the best-kept secret in Skagit County, and we want to make sure that people know about the opportunities that we have to offer,” York said.
Most Anacortes residents who use Community Action’s help are under 30% of the median income. Community Action seeks to provide not one-time vouchers, but ongoing case management, York said.
Council member Anthony Young said he appreciates Community Action’s move to Anacortes. “I think there is a lot of work to be done, a lot of fields to plow, and I’m all in.”
