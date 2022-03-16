The bake sale came together in about a week, organizers said.
With the help of a few folding tables and lots of baked goods, the Anacortes community is sending $3,600 to the people of Ukraine.
A group of community members led by David and Lisa McDonough took part in the fundraising.
David McDonough said he and his kids have held similar bake sales in the past to help raise money for those affected by natural disasters or groups that need it.
Lisa McDonough did a lot of the baking, as did a group of friends, David McDonough said.
He said the whole bake sale came together in about a week.
He reached out to city officials and area churches, and people turned out, he said.
There were more than 170 items donated to the bake sale, from loaves of bread to cakes to cookies.
David McDonough set up a table outside his real estate office at 10 a.m. Sunday and people showed up.
Then, they kept showing up.
There was a steady stream of people for four hours, until everything was sold.
The money will be sent to www.directrelief.org to help the people of Ukraine.
