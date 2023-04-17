Community can provide feedback on ferry schedule Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Washington State Ferries system is now operating on the fall sailing schedule. Skagit Publishing photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Washington State Ferries is looking at updates to the schedule of ferry travel from Anacortes to the San Juan Islands.An task force advisory group made up of community members will look at the current schedules, review options for changes and make recommendations.Applications are due at 5 p.m. Friday at surveymonkey.com/r/2CTNG6S.The task force will complete its process over the next year or so, with changes to schedules expected for the summer 2024 season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Anacortes wildlife rescue waiting for county permit as it considers move City Council approves new drug use regulations Port of Anacortes explores idea of seafood market Letter: More responders mean mores lives saved COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.