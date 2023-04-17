Ferry
The Washington State Ferries system is now operating on the fall sailing schedule.

Washington State Ferries is looking at updates to the schedule of ferry travel from Anacortes to the San Juan Islands.

An task force advisory group made up of community members will look at the current schedules, review options for changes and make recommendations.


