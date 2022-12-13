The Anacortes Parks Foundation reports that it is is well on the way to its $250,000 goal for repairs to the Tommy Thompson Trail.
Several donors gathered together Tuesday, Dec. 6, to contribute to the effort.
The trestle has been closed since a fire in late August burned roughly 77 feet of the structure. The city recently received the permits it needs to start the repair work. The plan is to start demolition of the damaged structure in early January, with rebuilding to follow.
After the city receives the final permit, from the Army Corp of Engineers, it can removed some creosote pilings from the damaged section, which are no longer connected to the trestle, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford. The city expects that permit shortly.
The city is working with Culbertson Marine, Strandberg Construction and Transpac Marinas on the project.
Last week, several community groups made donations. They included $30,000 from the Noon Kiwanis Club of Anacortes, $25,000 each from the Samish Indian Nation, Marathon Petroleum Corp. and HF Sinclair Corp. An additional $10,000 in funding was provided by the Skagit County commissioners.
Those and other donations from the community mean the foundation has $160,000 of the estimated $250,000 needed. A rail track "thermometer" is at 18th Street and Commercial Avenue to track progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.