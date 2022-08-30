Ten Skagit County organizations, including the Anacortes Arts Festival and Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, have been awarded Festival and Arts grants from the state Department of Commerce, bringing in a total of about $100,000.
The grants are for restarting and growing community events throughout the state in communities that have fewer than 100,000 people, according to the Department of Commerce website.
The grants can be used to restart festivals that were suspended in 2020 or 2021 as well as for infrastructure, staff and labor costs.
Arts Festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said she is grateful for the $17,500 grant her organization will receive.
“Our organization is still working to recover from the toll that the pandemic took on our finances,” she said. “For the 2022 Anacortes Arts Festival, our costs to produce the weekend event were up almost 35%. We will use our recent Department of Commerce grant to cover some of those increased costs and also make investments in equipment that will save us money with future events.”
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce received $20,000 in funding because it was unable to host the Waterfront Festival in 2020 or 2021, Executive Director Jesica Kiser said.
The Skagit River Poetry Foundation will use grant money to stay afloat, Executive Director Molly McNulty said.
The foundation is just starting to get back into the swing of in-person events, with its first one since the start of the pandemic being held this past May and its annual festival set for October.
McNulty plans to use the money to cover the rising costs of lodging, food and travel for poets who come to the festival from as far as Scotland.
Skagit County Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge said one criteria for receiving a grant was to prove a financial loss during the pandemic.
That was easy for the Tulip Festival to do considering the state shutdown because of COVID-19 in 2020 came about two weeks prior to the opening of that year’s festival.
“(2020) was just a devastating year,” Verge said. “The (grant) money allows us to get back to where we were before COVID hit, and that’s huge.”
There is still final paperwork to go through before the festival can receive its $13,000 grant, but Verge said she expects the money to come in the final quarter of the year. The festival’s Board of Directors meets in September and will discuss how to use the funds.
“It’s a really good problem to have,” Verge said, stating that the money will help cover for donations from businesses that have been lacking the past few years.
Other Skagit County organizations to receive grants are the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce, Birdsview Brewing Co., the La Conner Arts Festival, Loggerodeo, the Mount Vernon Downtown Association and the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
– Reporter Briana Alzola contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.