Arts Festival
Buy Now

File photo

The Anacortes Arts Festival was one of the recipients of grant funding to help cover costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was closed in 2020, but back in 2021 and 2022 (pictured).

By Skagit Publishing staff

Ten Skagit County organizations, including the Anacortes Arts Festival and Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, have been awarded Festival and Arts grants from the state Department of Commerce, bringing in a total of about $100,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.