Steve Monrad, the first community paramedic at the Anacortes Fire Department, poses for a portrait Tuesday in his office. The goal of the community paramedic program is to reduce 911 calls by giving additional help to those who use the service the most.
ANACORTES — Steve Monrad is the Anacortes Fire Department’s first community paramedic. His job is to be proactive with the medical needs of community members.
“The primary goal is to actually prevent 911 calls, to help work with patients,” said Anacortes Fire Chief Bill Harris.
The 18-month pilot program that began in July is designed to reduce the number of 911 calls made by some of the system’s most frequent callers. Reducing the number of calls saves time, money and resources.
The Anacortes Fire Department is the first in Skagit County to have a community paramedic program up and running, Monrad said. It is based on similar programs in Camano Island and Bellingham.
“This is just a new opportunity to help the community in a different way,” Monrad said.
In 2020, the Anacortes Fire Department responded to 3,156 calls for medical aid, he said. During that time, 10 people accounted for 136 calls — about 4.3% of the calls.
“The objective was to work with those folks to get those numbers down,” Monrad said.
For each call, a fire truck, ambulance and sometimes a police officer would be sent to the scene, Harris said.
But sometimes, all of that isn’t necessary.
Monrad, who has been a paramedic for about 25 years, works as a one-man team.
As the community paramedic, he can directly attend to the needs of individuals, whether it be helping them get their prescriptions and medical equipment, or ensuring their living environment is safe.
“You have the luxury of spending more time with them,” he said. “You get to know the patients, and you get to know the families.”
Many of those targeted by the community paramedic program are aging, at risk of falling or have complex medical issues. Some have mental health or substance abuse issues.
“Everybody fits into at least one of those categories when they enter my program,” Monrad said.
In many cases, his job is less about medicine than about being a reliable face.
“They know that someone’s watching out for them,” he said.
Monrad works closely with Island Hospital, the Anacortes Family Center and the Anacortes Police Department.
Monrad has supported Island Hospital’s COVID-19 effort through testing and vaccinations, and has been working on plans with the hospital to provide follow-up treatment for those who have been discharged, “with the goal of trying to reduce unnecessary admission and re-admission,” he said.
Monrad said he has already seen results.
“This has given (me) back way more than I could have imagined,” he said.
