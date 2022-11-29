New ordinances proposed by the City Council relating to homelessness and disruptive behavior are drawing concern from community members.
Several spoke about the new ordinances at a meeting Monday, asking the council to reconsider and to step back from what they say is criminalizing people.
The ordinances focus on parking, sleeping on sidewalks and trespassing.
The parking ordinance centers around limiting parking of large vehicles such as RVs in residential areas. The sidewalk ordinance would make it so people can't lie down or sleep on sidewalks in the Central Business District between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Another ordinance changes the rules regarding being trespassed from city buildings.
The council introduced the ordinances during a meeting Nov. 21. It will next discuss them at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The meeting is at City Hall, on Zoom and streamed on YouTube.
A lot of great work has been done by the Housing Affordability and Community Services committee, community member Kate Clark said.
There are solutions out there, but punishing people who have nowhere else to go is not one of them. She said she thinks these ordinances will have a negative impact on community members across the city, including students who are not in secure housing situations.
She said these are stop-gap ordinances to help police deal with those who are unhoused, but their impact could be much bigger than anyone on council can imagine.
Lucy Burnett spoke about where resources should be spent, such as on providing a warming center for those who don't have homes. Putting effort into more rules while not attending to basic needs show where priorities lie in the city, she said.
"These ordinances criminalize people whose housing options are limited," she said.
Evan Saxton said he thinks the money spent putting these people in jail could be spent on helping them into housing. Putting financial penalties on those who can't afford to pay them and then jailing them when they don't is making it a crime to live in poverty, he said.
The ordinances "have one purpose, to ease the mild concerns of the haves at the grave costs of the have-nots," he said.
Two people who have faced homelessness or who have been without a home spoke about the care and compassion they have received from this community.
Sometimes, it's important to remind the community that if they are compassionate to everyone, they could help those people who need some help, Teresa Delarosa said.
If it weren't for this community, she doesn't know where she and her girls would be right now after a cancer diagnosis made her housing situation unstable.
Another community member said when she was without a home, she was working. She just needed compassion and somewhere to be while she got back on her feet, she said.
She urged the council to find solutions that help house people, instead of just punishing them.
Council member Ryan Walters said he wanted to make it clear that the ordinances are not targeting the people who live on T Avenue.
He offered to talk to anyone who has concerns about the ordinances about why he worked on them and why he thinks they will help improve life in Anacortes.
