As Anacortes residents gathered Sunday for Fourth of July festivities, something a little extra hung in the air.
In addition to the usual levels of community warmth and patriotism, there was an added element of hope and joy at being able to gather.
The Fourth of July festivities made up the first large public event since early in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
For the first time in more than 16 months, Anacortes residents gathered to celebrate, just days after Gov. Jay Inslee reopened the state.
People posed for the town photo, lined the streets for the parade and spread their blankets out for the fireworks display over Fidalgo Bay.
August Wolff, the new Town Crier, made his first public appearance since taking over for long-time former crier Richard Riddell.
“On July 4, 1776, a small band of patriots declared that we were a people created equal, free to think, worship and live as we please. That our destiny would not be determined for us, it would be determined by us,” Wolff said. “… On this beautiful Fourth of July, under our magnificent blue sky, let us celebrate the 245th anniversary of our nation’s birth and continue to find our unalienable right to happiness here in Anacortes.”
Wolff also thanked Mayor Laurie Gere for her years of service. Gere gave her last Fourth of July address as mayor. She is not running again for her position, which she has held since Jan. 1, 2013.
“Today’s a day of celebration of our country’s Independence,” she said. “Today seems especially sweet. This past year has taught us to appreciate the importance of our celebrations as a community and has also taught us how strong and resilient we all are.”
Gere talked about the history of the Fourth of July, dating back to the 18th century and the American Revolution.
After Gere spoke, 9-year-old Willow Seixas of Anacortes sang the National Anthem before the crowd dispersed to get ready for the parade.
The parade featured floats of all kinds, including students groups, a trailer of mermen, dancers in costume, political candidates and more.
The evening ended with the city’s firework display, funded by community donations to the Anacortes Parks Foundation.
