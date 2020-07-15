A seven-plus year solar project wound to a close at the end of June, but its impacts will live on.
Solar Community Skagit, an offshoot of Transition Fidalgo & Friends, began in 2013 with an idea to utilize the roof of the Anacortes Middle School Gym for solar panel arrays to generate electricity for the school district and to earn government incentives for any surplus energy.
It started in July 2013, when a group of community investors in Anacortes pitched in to install 78 solar panels atop the Anacortes Middle School Gym. The energy generated from the panels (rated 240 watts per panel) is used by the School District. In 2015, Skagit Solar added 64 more panels to the gym, funded by 55 community members who bought shares of the project.
That same year, the Anacortes Public Library had 64 panels installed, and later more were installed on La Conner’s Maple Hall.
The investors recouped their contributions to the startup fees through state-paid solar incentives based on the amount of electricity produced each year. Now, the facilities hosting the arrays have total ownership, and the arrays are expected to reliably produce energy for the next 20 to 30 years, said one of the project leaders Eric Shen.
One of the goals of the initial project was to increase visibility of using solar panels, Shen said.
“It creates a lot of credit to have a new type of technology showcased on public facilities,” Shen said. “People are familiar with it, and it demonstrates the technology is viable; it’s ready for primetime.”
Another perk was that it allowed people the opportunity to participate in the project even if they couldn’t install solar panels on their own homes, he said.
“I’d like to give a shout out to those people, a big thanks for doing that,” Shen said. “It has made an impact and moves us toward a future less dependent on fossil fuels.”
Shen installed panels on his own home in 2007 and said that at that time, his was one of only 200 or so in the area to have an installation. Now Puget Sound Energy expects to have 10,000 customers utilizing solar energy, and Anacortes is a hot spot for installation.
The panels atop the Anacortes Library have generated 115,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity and the ones on Anacortes Middle School have generated 117,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Excess electricity is banked by Puget Sound Energy. Despite overcast and gray days, the solar panels are able to absorb the light and convert it into usable energy.
For some time, the library had a static display explaining the solar array on the roof and a computer showing how much energy had been generated every day and Jeff Vogel, interim director, said it generated interest.
“I think they were surprised to learn it was generating a lot of energy even in the Pacific Northwest,” Vogel said. “I think it’s a fascinating project.”
