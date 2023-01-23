Jay Lepore, owner of CompuMatter in Anacortes, unveiled Thursday at an Anacortes Chamber After Hours event a new server he has been working on for years.
Lepore, who started his computer shop in 2005, said he felt as if he missed the train with the likes of Bill Gates in his earlier years, but that this new server might just help make up for that.
The new server, ServerMatter, stores everything a small to medium-sized business needs, Lepore said.
It stores recorded knowledge, where anything learned can be kept so a business owner is not having to relearn things such as which taxes need to be filed. It also includes shared calendars and files, password management and protected data.
When a new employee is hired they can be assigned a password to whichever programs they need. When the employee leaves, the password can be disabled, making it easy to take away their access.
Lepore said as a small-business owner he knows how overwhelming running a new business can be.
“It’s hard to focus on all the moving parts, especially when you start to add employees to the mix,” he said.
He said he wanted all of the programs and items he regularly needed in one spot, but that there were no servers that did that.
“That was my goal, to figure out how to put all of this in one box. I’ve solved this problem. CompuMatter has solved this problem,” he said. “I’ve put the last seven years of my life into the process of creating it because I knew the world needed it.”
Lepore also uses ZFS software to overcome ransomware. He said the software makes it like turning back time, as if the server had never been attacked.
“It’s field-tested from a mission-critical standpoint, so I’m very confident in releasing it,” Lepore said. “It’s had a lot of real-world testing.”
