Conservation and environmental groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s decision to permit Cooke Aquaculture to raise sterile female steelhead trout in Puget Sound net pens, including off Cypress Island.
The plaintiffs say farmed steelhead could exchange pathogens and parasites with endangered wild Puget Sound steelhead. The plaintiffs also allege state agencies failed to evaluate the impacts that steelhead feedlots would have on federally listed steelhead, salmon and Southern Resident killer whales; as well as water quality and the health of the region’s marine environment.
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 11 by Wild Fish Conservancy, Center for Biological Diversity, Center for Food Safety and Friends of the Earth.
Following a net pen failure and escape of at least 250,000 Atlantic salmon at Cooke’s Cypress Island facility in 2017, the Legislature passed a law banning salmon net pen aquaculture by 2022.
“After the Cypress (Island) net pen collapsed, our research discovered that nearly every fish that escaped was infected with a pathogenic exotic salmon virus that had been undetected by WDFW and unreported by Cooke,” Wild Fish Conservancy Executive Director Kurt Beardslee said in the announcement of the lawsuit. “Given this history, it is beyond comprehension that WDFW would grant this permit without first completing a comprehensive assessment of its effects on our salmon, our sound, and our killer whales.”
The state fined Cooke $332,000 for the 2017 collapse; Wild Fish Conservancy’s lawsuit over the collapse and other violations uncovered by the conservancy resulted in a $2.75 million settlement.
“Fish feedlots simply don’t belong in wild salmon waters,” said Sophia Ressler, staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “These net pens undermine the crucial work that has gone into restoring native fish runs.”
State Fish and Wildlife received more than 3,500 comments during a public comment period last fall. Most opposed the permit and called for the state to draft a new Environmental Impact Statement on open-water aquaculture net pens.
Among those calling for more scrutiny: the Department of Natural Resources, Lummi Indian Nation, Samish Indian Nation, Skokomish Indian Tribe, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe and Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
Washington is the only state on the Pacific Coast that permits open-water aquaculture net pens. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced plans to transition all open-water industrial aquaculture in British Columbia to land-based facilities by 2025.
