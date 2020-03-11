Construction of the Ship Harbor roundabout on Oakes Avenue at the entrance to Clearidge and San Juan Passage neighborhoods begins Monday, and City of Anacortes project manager Steve Lange has this message to motorists: “Be patient. And I thank you in advance.”
Construction could take up to 70 working days, he said. That’s June 22.
The project will be done in two phases: the north side first, the south side last. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, and signs will identify detours. Work will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; when daylight hours are longer, the contractor may choose to work four 10-hour days, Lange said.
Residents of San Juan Passage will be able to enter and leave their neighborhood via Oakes Avenue, but Oakes will be closed off at Glasgow Way. Residents of Clearidge will need to take the following route to get to and from town: Glasgow Way to Piper Circle to Anaco Beach Road to Kingsway to Jasper Way to Pennsylvania Avenue to Anacopper Mine Road and then Oakes Avenue.
When completed, the one-lane roundabout will have stamped-brick pavement and a landscaped center that may feature art. Crosswalks will be installed, featuring blinking yellow safety lights that can be activated by pedestrians.
“It’s going to be a nice-looking project when it’s done,” Lange said. “It’s going to be irrigated, it’s going to be green and it’s going to be easier to cross, with a rapid-flashing beacon” and a pedestrian median. It’s also designed to accommodate additional traffic from future development in Leeward Landing.
SRV Construction of Anacortes has a $1.4 million contract to build the Ship Harbor roundabout. SRV also built the roundabout near Whidbey Island Naval Air Station and the roundabout at Commercial Avenue and Highway 20.
Lange called the people at SRV Construction “the roundabout kings,” noting the company completed the roundabout near NAS Whidbey in 18 days and the roundabout at Commercial and Highway 20 in 29 days.
The Ship Harbor roundabout is being funded by city impact fees, $796,000; federal Highway and Local Programs funds, $821,750; and $96,415 in Public Works Department sidewalk and water funds, according to project documents.
It will be the sixth roundabout in Anacortes. The others are at Sharpes Corner, Commercial Avenue and Highway 20, R Avenue and 22nd Street, D Avenue and 32nd Street, and Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street.
More roundabouts are planned, Lange said previously. Survey and design work has been done for a roundabout at M Avenue and 32nd Street, which should begin in a couple years, he said. A roundabout at R Avenue and 30th Street could be designed in 2021.
San Juan Passage resident Richard Spiegel said he’s “very pleased” that the Ship Harbor roundabout will be constructed.
“That it’s a real struggle to get out of here and turn left is obvious,” he said. “The roundabout will slow everything down — and slow speeding traffic down.”
