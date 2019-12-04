Cooke Aquaculture has agreed to pay $2.75 million to the Wild Fish Conservancy for damages caused by the collapse of the company’s net pen off Cypress Island, which released hundreds of thousands of farmed Atlantic salmon into the Salish Sea.
The settlement on the part of Cooke came just days before the Clean Water Act lawsuit was to be heard in court.
The funds will help fund projects to protect killer whales and wild salmon in Puget Sound through the Rose Foundation, according to an announcement issued by the conservancy.
Funds will also cover the conservancy’s litigation expenses.
“This is truly a victory for the future of our sound,” said Kurt Beardslee, executive director of the conservancy. “Open-water net pen aquaculture is a risky business, and thanks to this settlement we are one step closer to getting this dirty industry out of Puget Sound once and for all.”
Cooke also agreed to address the dangers associated with fish farming, identified in the lawsuit, and to change its practices, the announcement said.
The conservancy served Cooke with a notice of violation of the Clean Water Act immediately after the August 2017 net pen collapse. The state Department of Ecology fined the company $332,000.
The company is now petitioning the state for permission to farm trout at its floating pens located near Rich Passage and Skagit Bay, but may expand to additional net pens owned by Cooke.
The trial between Wild Fish Conservancy and Cooke was scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Judge John Coughenour issued a summary judgment finding Cooke responsible for several failures that resulted in the pen collapse, according to the conservancy.
