Beating the Heat - June 25, 2021
Families and children gathered in the shade and in the water park at Storvik Park in Anacortes to escape the heat that has been pounding the Northwest for a few days. The worst of it may still be yet to come on Monday, June 28, 2021. Staying cool is a priority in dangerous heat. 

The City of Anacortes announced it has cooling centers open today to help people beat record-setting heat: 

— The Anacortes Senior Activity Center is open from noon to 5 p.m. today.

— The Anacortes Public Library at 1220 10th Street is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pet access is limited to service animals, and visitors are asked to bring their own water.

— The Maritime Heritage Center at 703 R Avenue, Anacortes is open from noon to 5 p.m. The Heritage Center is located next to the Depot and WT Preston. Pet access is limited to service animals. Visitors are asked to bring their own water.

— The splash pad at  Storvik Park is also open today for families and children who want to stay cool outdoors.

— The Anacortes Fire Department will be out spraying water from 3-5 p.m. Monday at Washington Park.

Heat-related illness guide

