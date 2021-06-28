The City of Anacortes announced it has cooling centers open today to help people beat record-setting heat:
— The Anacortes Senior Activity Center is open from noon to 5 p.m. today.
— The Anacortes Public Library at 1220 10th Street is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pet access is limited to service animals, and visitors are asked to bring their own water.
— The Maritime Heritage Center at 703 R Avenue, Anacortes is open from noon to 5 p.m. The Heritage Center is located next to the Depot and WT Preston. Pet access is limited to service animals. Visitors are asked to bring their own water.
— The splash pad at Storvik Park is also open today for families and children who want to stay cool outdoors.
— The Anacortes Fire Department will be out spraying water from 3-5 p.m. Monday at Washington Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.