The city’s fiber department is moving forward with aerial expansion in Anacortes, with a new contract of $204,433 to Robinson Brothers Construction, Inc. approved by the city council at its Tuesday, May 26, meeting.
The contract is expected to begin in July, with actual installations following shortly after. The aerial expansion area will be along Commercial Avenue, toward Old Town and the neighborhoods behind the hospital and Commerical Avenue roundabout.
“The pricing on a per premise pass for this is good. It’s basically lower than the original business model projected for aerial cost,” city council member Bruce McDougall said.
The expansion will allow for more access to residents, though more buildout will be required.
