Some items that previously went into the recycle bin will now have to go into the garbage cart because pf an amended contract approved Monday night by the Anacortes City Council.
The council voted 6-1 to approve a revised list of accepted recyclables taken by Waste Management.
Another item on the agenda — to change residential garbage pick up to once every two weeks — was dismissed.
Councilman Ryan Walters said the city should work toward a goal of reducing items in the garbage stream by increasing use of recycling and compost services, until every-other-week collection becomes more cost-effective. By the projection, it would require about 80% of customers to subscribe to compost services. That service costs an additional $13.76 per month. The current distribution of annual tonnage is 51% garbage, 26% recycling and 23% organics (compost).
The contract change on recyclables comes after a nearly year-long discussion with Waste Management, which first approached the council last December with a request to change the list
of recyclables and raise the price for service after global market changes influenced by China’s Blue Sky Policy took effect at the start of 2018.
Despite items removed from the recycling stream and rerouted to the garbage stream, the council did not address a possible need for larger garbage bin sizes to accommodate the change. The largest bin size currently offered is 32 gallons, and residential customers are allowed to rent up to three of them at $16.26 each per month.
Councilman Anthony Young recommended that those who would like to see larger bin sizes voice their concerns to City Council, and that in the meantime, it’s important to focus on public education about recycling and to put pressure on the industries that produce the bulk of products that end up in landfills.
On Monday, Waste Management also requested a rate increase of 56 cents per customer per month, less than the 95 cents asked for previously, to offset increased processing prices. The council voted unanimously to postpone discussion on a price increase.
Councilman Matt Miller cited Waste Management’s growth in stock over the time since China’s policy took effect as an indication the company is not struggling because of the changing market. Young similarly thought the lack of variance in the company’s profits over the past 10 years gave little cause for the city to adopt higher rates.
The list of items removed from the recycling stream comprise about 2% of the overall stream, said Michelle Metzler, Waste Management’s Public Education and Outreach manager. Now that Anacortes has changed its list, everyone in Skagit County has the same list, she said.
“We’ve modified contracts as needed so everyone is moving to this same recycling list,” Metzler said.
Walters moved the motion to approve only the change to the list of accepted recyclables, under the condition that text allowing Waste Management to make further changes to the list at its discretion be removed.
“(Residents) should not be under the delusion that everything you put in the bin is actually being recycled,” Walters said.
For example, Waste Management would send items like milk cartons with other papers to the paper mill, who would accept them but throw them away, Metzler said. So in some way or another, the items removed from the recyclable list end up in the landfill, now the process is more direct, she said.
“Basically, it’s a really inefficient trip to the dump,” she said.
