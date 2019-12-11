The City Council awarded $335,415 in grants Monday to 14 organizations for events and projects designed to draw visitors to Anacortes.
Roughly half of the total awarded went to the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce for the Experience Anacortes promotional campaign. The City Council also awarded the city $15,000 to cover the cost of cleaning and maintenance of public restrooms at 22nd Street and Q Avenue and at the Heart of Anacortes.
The grant funding comes from a lodging tax the city collects for the purpose of promoting tourism. Organizations apply for the grants in a competitive application process. The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee makes grant recommendations to the City Council for approval.
The following grants were awarded on Monday.
• Anacortes Parks Foundation: Fourth of July, $10,000.
• Anacortes Arts Commission: 98221 Studio Tour, $5,000.
• Anacortes Farmers Market: Farmers Market, $10,000.
• Anacortes Waterfront Alliance: Waterfront program marketing video, $2,000.
• Anacortes Arts Festival: Art in Anacortes, $10,000.
• Anacortes Arts Festival: Certified Creative District, $6,500.
• Anacortes Chamber of Commerce: Experience Anacortes, $170,000.
• Anacortes Chamber of Commerce: Chamber Visitor Information Center: $62,600.
• Anacortes Museum Foundation: Brochure production, distribution: $4,000.
• Anacortes Museum Foundation: Bill Mitchell’s Anacortes Mural Project promotion, $8,700.
• Anacortes Museum Foundation: Anacortes Museum tourism marketing, $2,000.
• Anacortes Music Project: $10,000.
• Port of Anacortes: Port Rock the Dock, $4,000.
• Port of Anacortes: Port Summer Concert Series, $8,000.
• Fidalgo Island Quilters: Quilt Walk, $2,415.
• Fidalgo Island Rotary: Shipwreck Day, $1,500.
• Skagit Valley Tulip Festival: Tulip Festival brochure, $2,400.
• Majestic Glass Corvette Club: Waterfront Festival Car Show, $1,300.
• City of Anacortes: 22nd and Q and Heart of Anacortes restroom cleaning and maintenance, $15,000.
