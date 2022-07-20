The Anacortes City Council approved a bargaining agreement between the city and the Commissioned Anacortes Police Services union on Monday that involves a 5% raise for officers this year and has a budget impact of nearly $1 million.

The three-year contract, effective from July 1, 2022, through December 2024, affects 23 employees and has a $993,619 total, cumulative cost to the city over three years.

