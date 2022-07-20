The Anacortes City Council approved a bargaining agreement between the city and the Commissioned Anacortes Police Services union on Monday that involves a 5% raise for officers this year and has a budget impact of nearly $1 million.
The three-year contract, effective from July 1, 2022, through December 2024, affects 23 employees and has a $993,619 total, cumulative cost to the city over three years.
In addition to the 5% wage increase in 2022, there will be smaller additional increases in 2023 and 2024. These will occur in the form of a 2% raise in both June and July of 2023 and 2024, respectively. Other changes include new wage differentials and the addition of the Juneteenth holiday.
“This appears to be a fair agreement. We’ve got to compensate our employees fairly as a matter of fundamental fairness but also because they have options,” council member Ryan Walters said. “We will lose people if we don’t compensate them.”
Despite his support, Walters expressed concern about the expense.
“This represents a $700,000 annual increase in the cost of personnel in one part of one department,” he said. “We’ve got to compensate our employees, but I don’t know how we’re going to pay for all of this going forward, and we need to get creative on that.”
The motion eventually carried after Walters motioned for its approval.
