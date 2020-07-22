The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to approve a conditional-use permit to approve an expansion of the Grandview Cemetery. The permit will expand the area by 4.8 acres to the west side of the property and make room for additional grave sites, access roads improvements, restrooms, parking, utilities and landscaping.
As it is now, only 20 open plots remain in the cemetery, said Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford. Council member Carolyn Moulton pointed out that demand for plots appeared to have diminished since 2006, which Lunsford said was due to family members starting to combine plots, partially due to an increase of cremation.
The plan will include the removal of some trees, as their roots have undermined the stability of the roads and paths around them, Lunsford said.
A privacy fence, security fence and stormwater pond are planned for the perimeter of the site.
In approving the permit, council member Ryan Walters added to it the conditions that the city has two years after project completion to improve the sidewalks surrounding the site rather than seven and that the city-run composting be removed from at the site within two years, as well.
The composting site adds an odor which Walters described as “not appropriate” for the cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.