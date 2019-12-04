The Anacortes City Council on Monday awarded a $47,440 contract to Coastal Geologic Services, Inc. to design and supervise construction of a replacement section of rock wall on the shoreside of the Guemes Channel Trail.
The rock wall was constructed in 2010 as part of the Ship Harbor development; a 150-foot section damaged by winter storms must be replaced, according to project documents. The new rock wall will be finished by Dec. 31, 2020; a failure of the rock wall could jeopardize a nearby sewer line.
Much of this year has been spent obtaining state permits and repairing trail sections that were damaged in a storm in February. Rip-rap and soil were sucked away from the base and from under portions of the trail during that storm, causing portions of the trail to collapse.
The Public Works Department repaired the trail during the summer, and the Parks and Recreation Department and volunteers planted dune grass and other native shore plants to help fend off erosion from storm surges.
According to project documents, Coastal Geologic Services will develop the final project design, specifications and cost estimates; and will help city staff monitor construction progress and conduct site inspections to ensure the construction meets design requirements.
The Guemes Channel Trail was developed on a former railroad bed and runs from Edwards Way, below San Juan Passage, to Lovric’s Marina and Shipyard. Advocates envision a trail that someday extends from Washington Park to the Tommy Thompson Parkway, creating a pedestrian-bicycle route from Washington Park to March’s Point.
Phase 1, from Edwards Way to Lovric’s, was completed in July 2015 at a cost of $990,000. Phase 2, from Edwards Way to Ship Harbor, is estimated to cost $400,000; Phase 3, Washington Park to the state ferry landing, $750,000; Phase 4, Sixth Street, $80,000; Phase 5, Sixth Street to the Tommy Thompson Parkway, $200,000; and Phase 6, Lovric’s to Sixth Street, $2.4 million for right of way acquisition and trail development.
The City of Anacortes has launched a website dedicated to the Guemes Channel Trail. The site features maps and updates about each phase of the trail as well as documents related to each phase of development.
The nonprofit Anacortes Parks Foundation also has a website devoted to the Guemes Channel Trail: GuemesChannelTrail.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.