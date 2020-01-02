The following residents were appointed or reappointed by Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere to city boards, commissions and committees Dec. 23. The appointments were confirmed by the City Council.
Arts Commission
• Darlene Klister (Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021)
Forest Advisory Board
• Nick Stowe (Jan. 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2023)
Historic Preservation Board
• Bunny Heiner (Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022)
Housing Authority
• Richard Storwick (Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2025)
Planning Commission
• Mike Cortright (Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023)
• Sarah Reuther (Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2025)
In addition, the council confirmed Gere’s appointment of Vanessa Bronsema as city human resources director. Bronsema was hired as human resources and labor relations manager in June 2019. She was previously human resources manager for the City of Lynden.
