The Anacortes City Council discussed the benefits of switching from a biennial budget to an annual budget model at its virtual meeting Monday.
In his presentation on budget planning to the council, Director of Finance Steve Hoglund explained that an annual budget model might serve the city better while financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain.
“There are many unknowns at this time, obviously. It makes projecting a year out daunting to say the least, and trying to think two years out is essentially impossible, for me at least, to get my head around,” Hoglund said.
If the City Council chooses to switch back to an annual budget, an ordinance revoking the biennial budget must be adopted before the end of the year.
Looking ahead at 2021, Hoglund said many of the budget modifications adopted by the city at the onset of the pandemic should be retained, such as the hiring freeze and nonessential purchasing freeze.
“I think it may be prudent to retain some of the expenditure reductions that we looked at in the budget amendment council passed last month,” Hoglund said. “My goal for tonight was to get council thinking about the budget, and I was hoping that this would serve as a prompt to a larger conversation about the 2021 budget, what council’s expectations were.”
City Council members largely agreed that switching back to an annual budget would make sense in this time of uncertainty.
“I certainly support going back to an annual budget as much as I did support a biennial budget; but, considering the conversation I just had with our finance director trying to predict three months in advance, asking him to go out two years is a little unfair and unrealistic,” Council member Matt Miller said.
The presentation by Hoglund was a discussion item and council members did not vote to officially adopt an ordinance to make the switch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.