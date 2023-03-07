A ban on tall buildings in certain parts of the city is growing nearer to expiring, and the City Council is working to fine-tune the code before that happens.
When the moratorium expires in early April, developers would be able to again build buildings with extra height if those buildings meet certain requirements.
The City Council is looking to make some changes to those requirements while the buildings are still on hold. The members talked about those changes during the council meeting Monday.
The moratorium is part of a multiyear look at the taller buildings following concerns from the community.
One change the council is likely to move forward with is the decision to increase the requirement of smaller units (listed now at 600 square feet each) for each of the taller buildings. Right now, 30% of the units must be smaller (allowing for somewhat smaller rents, the council said). The council majority is asking for 50%.
The council is also looking at requirements for open space. Right now, roof decks are required to meet open space requirements for the buildings. Council member Ryan Walters proposed changes that would reduce space requirements in general and allow the developers to use things like bigger balconies and more inside spaces to make up those requirements. Roof decks would still be allowed, he said.
Some council members expressed concerns about reducing the amount of space required in the buildings, especially as more small units are required.
If someone is in a 600-square-foot space, they may need a little more communal area, council member Carolyn Moulton said.
Members will talk further about that and other elements they want to see.
Walters also wanted to further limit the areas where the tall buildings could be, but found little support among his council colleagues.
When the moratorium expires in April, the rule that allows five-story buildings only applies to the R4 Zone, which covers a good portion of the area between M Avenue and Commercial Avenue from 29th Street to 10th Street. The R4 Zone also includes the block between Q and R avenues from 22nd to 35th and some of that neighborhood between Commercial and V avenues and between 34th and 38th streets.
A few community members shared some opinions on the proposals. Pat Gardner said she is mostly concerned about a lack of parking spots, sending people to park in already narrow streets.
Many others have shared opinions on taller buildings, in general, and not specifically about this set of changes.
The council is also open to discussing a change from requiring 600-square-foot units to 650-square-foot units, but that issue will go to the planning commission and is not part of this code change, council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said.
