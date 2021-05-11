The City Council continued to review feedback submitted by Evergreen Islands on potential changes to the Critical Areas Ordinance, a required update that was due in 2016.
Some of the items discussed were on wetland and stream buffers widths and building setbacks from those buffers, buffers for Fish and Wildlife Habitat Conservation Areas, and the success of mitigation in preventing loss of habitat.
During a public comment period, Brian Wetcher said mitigation is rarely successful, leads to significant loss of habitat over time and should be used only as a last resort.
Asa Deane, executive director of Friends of the Forest, said during public comment that he would like to see more explicit protections for wildlife corridors.
Marlene Finley, Evergreen Islands president, said a complete inventory of wetlands and streams should be done and changes tracked to determine if the current ordinance is successful or not.
“From the very beginning council, you should have been asking what is the status and trend of our critical areas in Anacortes,” Finley said.
The city will review case studies about critical areas and may take action at next week’s meeting on Monday, May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.