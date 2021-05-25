The city of Anacortes will delay a decision on what might replace the fluidized bed incinerator at the wastewater treatment plant.
Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer told the City Council Monday that the consulting firm Brown and Caldwell did not believe that it could prepare a grant application for the U.S. Department of Energy before the deadline without more information on the City Council’s preferred options for an incinerator replacement.
“It felt like we were chasing the money and getting ahead of ourselves a little bit. It’s my job to bring opportunities like that to the council, so I don’t regret doing that,” Buckenmeyer said.
However, Buckenmeyer said the council should review the options and make a decision by year’s end so that a replacement could be constructed by 2027 when new air regulations with financial penalties are expected to kick in.
“Doing nothing really isn’t an option,” he said.
Between 2001 and 2010, the incinerator needed $55,000 per year in unplanned maintenance, which increased to $250,000 per year between 2011 and 2020, Buckenmeyer said.
Buckenmeyer said he was disappointed that Brown and Caldwell could not yet make technology recommendations and will not make rough cost estimates, two areas of concern that council members discussed.
Councilmember Anthony Young said while cost is a big factor, so are the impacts on the environment.
Councilmember Matt Miller recommended seeking ways to keep the current incinerator running.
“I worry that we always chase this wonderful new technology when we have stuff that works,” he said.
Mayor Laurie Gere said that Shell Puget Sound Refinery has also reached out, in addition to Marathon, to signal interest in purchasing biofuel products if the city decides on a process that turns sewage sludge into biofuel.
A council or citizen committee may be formed to help council make a determination.
