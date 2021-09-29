Council discusses update for forest conservation program

Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Nearly 3,000 acres are protected in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
An update to the contract and deed for the Conservation Easement Program, which benefits the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, was discussed by the Anacortes City Council for possible action in an upcoming meeting.
Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said an update to the easement deed is needed to correct some minor errors and to attempt to consolidate the 25 existing easements into one.
Lunsford also said the agreement should be updated to reflected management for changing conditions such as climate change.
“We don’t want the easement language to be so vague that it ties the hands of doing the type of ecological work (needed),” said Michael Kirshenbaum, Skagit Land Trust conservation director.
An updated deed may also have a less strict definition of commercial use that will still prohibit logging, mining and development but allow for passive recreational and educational activities such as tours and classes.
The City of Anacortes, Skagit Land Trust and the Friends of the Forest partnered to create the Conservation Easement Program in 1998 to protect the Anacortes Community Forest Lands from logging and development. The city owns and holds the land for conservation and recreation while the Skagit Land Trust holds the easements to ensure the city is abiding the agreement.
Donors provided $1,000 per acre, which went to the Forest Endowment Fund held by the city, the interest of which is used to fund land management.
“The easement program has been an amazing success story,” Kirschenbaum said.
Asa Deane, executive director of the Friends of the Forest, said during public comment that he endorses the update.
