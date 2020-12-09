The proposed 2021 Anacortes city budget includes $50,000 for crisis management assistance for the police department. What that assistance would look like is yet to be determined, city officials said Monday.
The funding, composed mostly of savings from vacant positions, might pay for a contract social worker who could connect people in crisis to available services. Or it could fund a mental health professional skilled at deescalating. Or it could be something entirely different.
How the money will be spent will be decided in 2021.
“We’re planning to have some meetings early in the year and hammer out how we want that program to be mapped out,” Police Capt. Dave Floyd said after the meeting. “The money is there to be utilized once we have clear direction. It could be a social worker, it could be a mental health responder. We’ll do some research and decide collectively how best to provide assistance to those who need it.”
Kate Clark, who is active in the social justice movement that emerged after the police-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, commended the City Council for finding funding for a position she believes could help deescalate tense situations.
“I commend you all for the work you’ve been doing with this budget,” she said. “In this incredibly difficult time, you’ve found a way to support our community and the data that supports our need for a social worker” or a mental health professional.
Judy Billings said the funding could be better used. She referred to a social worker in Seattle who was fatally stabbed by a client in November.
“To me, that shows exactly what’s going to happen here,” she said.
In an earlier interview, Floyd said Anacortes police officers undergo an initial 40 hours of crisis intervention training, followed by two hours of updated training each year.
“We’ve gotten pretty good at talking to individuals (in crisis) and getting them to accept help,” he said then. But residents who spoke at a meeting last month said a mental health professional or social worker could help police do their jobs by contributing expertise officers might not have.
The City Council is nearing a vote on the 2021 budget, which totals $75 million in revenue and expenses. The big five: water, $20.9 million; general fund, $19.7 million; sewer, $7.5 million; solid waste, $4.7 million; and EMS, $3.9 million.
The council meets again at 6 p.m. Dec. 14.
Despite a year of declining revenues and belt-tightening forced by the pandemic, the 2021 budget “works,” city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
The budget relies on a commercial line of credit to complete the installation of the fiber backbone for Access, the city’s broadband internet utility. Real estate excise tax revenue and grants will be used to help complete road projects and make improvements to parks and city buildings. Among the building improvements: Digital controls for HVAC systems, fire suppression for the library, new paint and flooring at the city’s three fire stations, a museum roof and improvements to the public restrooms at City Hall. Total: $500,000.
“We have experienced a shrinking economy, and this budget reflects that,” Hoglund said.
