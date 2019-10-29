A sales tax for affordable housing could help raise enough money to build the Anacortes Family Center’s 20-unit affordable apartments and child care, restoration of the Anacortes Housing Authority’s Olson Building for 15 to 20 affordable apartments and first-floor commercial spaces, and construction of five housing-authority townhouses on 19th Street.
The City Council is considering asking voters in February to approve a sales tax of 1/10th of 1% to fund affordable housing construction. In addition, the state is returning a share of sales tax revenue to cities and counties for investment in affordable housing.
Combined, the state’s sales tax share and the voter-approved tax would generate about $653,934 a year for affordable housing. That’s estimated on retail sales in Anacortes of about $570.6 million, from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
Over 20 years, that adds up to $13 million for affordable housing, but the city must take a few steps to get there, Hoglund told the City Council on Monday.
First, the council must pass an ordinance to collect the state’s share of sales tax — .0073%, or about $41,655 per year. The council approved in August a resolution of intent to do so.
Second, by Dec. 13 the city must get a resolution to the county Elections Department placing the 1/10 of 1% sales tax on the February special election ballot.
Third, if voters approve the measure, two things would happen. The state would double its share that it returns to the city — .0146%, or $83,311 a year. And the 1/10 of 1% would generate $570,623 a year. (The state’s sales tax revenue sharing for affordable housing ends in 20 years. The voter-approved tax would not sunset, Hoglund said.)
If voters do not approve the sales tax measure, the city would continue to receive .0073%, or about $41,655 per year, from the state. And the city could try another ballot measure later.
How the funds would be allocated
SHB 1406, which created the sales tax-for-affordable housing plan, limits the amount of sales tax revenues that can be used to repay bonded indebtedness. Hoglund proposes contracting with the Anacortes Family Center and the Anacortes Housing Authority to use the sales tax revenue for affordable housing purposes. The Family Center and the authority could borrow the money they need for affordable housing projects, repayable by sales tax revenues they would receive from the city.
With a revenue stream to repay loans, those projects could happen quickly, according to the Housing Authority’s Brian Clark and the Family Center’s Dustin Johnson.
The Housing Authority recently purchased a lot on 19th Street between Commercial and O avenues on which it proposes to build five townhouses. The project is estimated to cost $1.65 million.
Restoration of the Olson Building is expected to cost up to $4 million, according to Hoglund’s presentation.
The Anacortes Family Center owns property at 1019 26th St., adjacent to its apartments at 1016 27th St., on which it proposes to build 20 apartments in a new four-story building behind the hospital. That project is expected to cost up to $4 million.
“This is an exciting and important proposal toward providing more affordable housing for our residents,” said Susan Rooks, a Housing Authority commissioner. “No one likes new taxes, including me, but if you want to address this critical issue, we as a community are going to have to find new sources of funding.”
She described the people who are in need of homes in Anacortes as people who have jobs “that simply do not pay enough to enable them to find housing on the open market,” she said. Those include “the person who draws your blood, the nurses’ aides and the orderly at our health facilities and nursing homes, they are the dishwasher and sandwich maker at our restaurants, they mow your lawn, clean your houses and offices, and ring up your purchases.”
The need
According to a city report, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates 33% of Anacortes households (48% of renters and 25% of owners) spend more than 30% of their income on housing and may have difficulty affording other necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care.
“The current need for affordable homes in Anacortes to accommodate the families in the 50% or less income categories is 330 … This translates to nearly 971 new housing units to meet our current and projected needs through 2036 for affordable housing.”
