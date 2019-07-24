The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved the city’s updated development regulations and zoning map Monday, codifying five years of work and a new vision for future development in the city.
The updated regulations and zoning map are the product of public input and deliberations by, first, the planning commission and then the council, the latter of which reviewed the massive document chapter by chapter for the two months leading to Monday’s vote. The updates go into effect Aug. 5.
Changes in residential areas are designed to foster development of homes that are smaller and more affordable. Among the changes:
• Smaller lot sizes to allow for construction of more single- and multi-family homes.
• Cottages of up to 1,200 square feet positioned around common open space.
• Use of accessory dwelling units (like mother-in-law suites) of up to 900 square feet as long-term rentals, with the requirement that the property owner lives on site.
• An easing of building height limits in exchange for 25 percent of apartments or condos of up to 600 square feet as affordable housing.
New commercial development standards are designed to improve the city landscape, including aesthetics and walkability. Among the changes:
• Standards for frontage design, fencing, landscaping, retaining walls and signage, all intended to improve street appearance.
• Small entry plazas and wider sidewalks in commercial areas.
• Stormwater features that are artistic or ornamental in design.
• “Green” walls or roofs.
• Murals, mosaics and sculptures that are part of the public landscape.
The updates create a new Marine Mixed Use zone that eases restrictions on waterfront property owned by Merlino Jones Brothers Properties. MJB wants to build a hotel and event center on its 28 acres of waterfront land east of Q Avenue from 22nd to 17th streets.
Also zoned Marine Mixed Use: land in Skyline and near the Washington State Ferries terminal, clearing the way for development of townhouses and live-work units, offices, indoor/outdoor recreation, restaurants and retail of less than 25,000 square feet.
“This has been an effort that has been ongoing since 2014, at the beginning of the Comprehensive Plan process,” Councilman Bruce McDougall said. “This has been an incredible effort. It’s a massive rewrite of a lot of municipal code. Thank you to the community and to staff and to (the consultants). Great job.”
Other council members made similar remarks. But Councilman Ryan Walters, who has experience in law and planning, cautioned that while the council “hit this gigantic milestone,” more work is ahead, including tree protections and updates to rules protecting environmentally sensitive areas.
He also advised the council to pay attention to new development to ensure it’s consistent with the vision of the Comprehensive Plan.
“If not, let’s queue it up and get it on a list to fix it and treat it with as much diligence as this (document),” he said.
Mayor Laurie Gere thanked the community for its input during the lengthy update process. The result is a vision of “what we want this community to look like in the next 20 years and beyond.”
